Friday Night Open Thread: I Have No Black Friends

I just don’t happen to know anyone very cool who is black who I’d hang out with. Most blacks seem to have a different idea of cool than I do . . . although you wouldn’t know it from TV commercials. Thomas Sowell doesn’t seem to differ from me in culture; but he’s not my friend because he wouldn’t know me from Adam.

It’s like a 3-D Venn diagram, like that chessboard in Star Trek. Very few points of intersection.

Of course, a corollary of this is that I have very few friends of any description I’d hang out with, because hanging out sounds expensive, and I’m cheap. We could keep in touch by phone, even if they were black and I wouldn’t know it; but I’m lazy as well.

This puts me at a disadvantage. Unlike Donald Trump, I can’t produce limitless photos of me with my arms around people of all races, smiling.

And I don’t use a capital letter for “black,” because color is not in the same category as a proper name. Race might be — I’m thinking of Asian, Caucasian, and so on — but not color. This might tick some off.

In other news, I don’t have any transsexual vegan mountain-climbing Trekkie friends, either. I assume they have their own. Why ruin their good time?

Oh, and speaking of Star Trek:

