Friday Night Open Thread: I Have No Black Friends

I just don’t happen to know anyone very cool who is black who I’d hang out with. Most blacks seem to have a different idea of cool than I do . . . although you wouldn’t know it from TV commercials. Thomas Sowell doesn’t seem to differ from me in culture; but he’s not my friend because he wouldn’t know me from Adam.
It’s like a 3-D Venn diagram, like that chessboard in Star Trek. Very few points of intersection.
Of course, a corollary of this is that I have very few friends of any description I’d hang out with, because hanging out sounds expensive, and I’m cheap. We could keep in touch by phone, even if they were black and I wouldn’t know it; but I’m lazy as well.
This puts me at a disadvantage. Unlike Donald Trump, I can’t produce limitless photos of me with my arms around people of all races, smiling.
And I don’t use a capital letter for “black,” because color is not in the same category as a proper name. Race might be — I’m thinking of Asian, Caucasian, and so on — but not color. This might tick some off.
In other news, I don’t have any transsexual vegan mountain-climbing Trekkie friends, either. I assume they have their own. Why ruin their good time?
Oh, and speaking of Star Trek:
My first image was you with your hands around people’s necks and no one around to take pictures. Communists? No, wait. That can’t be right!
Have you checked the bios of all the posters?
Too lazy.
Rumor has it that there is at least one “transsexual vegan mountain-climbing Trekkie” among our commentators.
Ha! I’ve noticed that commentator never makes it to our New Year’s Eve parties. Too busy with Gorn porn, I guess.
Many years ago I worked for an organization that had the word “Urban” in the title. I was the only white guy on staff. I didn’t try to act like anything but my goofy awkward self. Maybe they were just being nice but I never had any problems and I still talk to one of my old co workers from back then.
I might be able to produce one or two photos with them but I’m pretty sure my arms weren’t around anyone and I’m not that impressed with how I looked then anyway. I don’t think my looks have improved any over the years.
In short:
I knew I wasn’t cool.
They knew I wasn’t cool.
Everyone was fine with that.
Well, you went from urban to urbane.
I applied — right out of college — to Howard University (D.C.) for an editing job.
HR lady said: “You don’t want to work here.”
There went another photo op right there.