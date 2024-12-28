Welcome to IMAO! He Thinks HE’s Going To Get the Internship Posted by Oppo on 28 December 2024, 11:00 am Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Well, he is having a chick drink. So, +1 for that.
But his cardigan is too manly and conservative. So, -1 for that.
He looks too healthy to be a vegan. -1
I’m guessing the guy can’t nance and doesn’t do disco. -2
Anatomically, he’s not trans. -1
And the girl he’s with is sorta cute and she ain’t trans, either. -1
Total score: -5, flunk.
Wait, am I using the right metric for consideration for internship?
no. first metric… no dudes.
That leaves me out. (thankfully)