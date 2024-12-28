Straight Line of the Day: It’s Necessary the U.S. Own Greenland, Because…

Donald says it is an “absolute necessity” the US purchases Greenland
X | Dec 22, 2024 | The Spectator Index

@spectatorindex

BREAKING: Trump says that the US feels ‘that the ownership and control of Greenland is an absolute necessity’

Trump:

“For purposes of National Security and Freedom throughout the World, the United States of America feels that the ownership and control of Greenland is an absolute necessity.”

