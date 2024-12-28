Straight Line of the Day: It’s Necessary the U.S. Own Greenland, Because…

Donald says it is an “absolute necessity” the US purchases Greenland
X | Dec 22, 2024 | The Spectator Index
@spectatorindex
BREAKING: Trump says that the US feels ‘that the ownership and control of Greenland is an absolute necessity’
Trump:
“For purposes of National Security and Freedom throughout the World, the United States of America feels that the ownership and control of Greenland is an absolute necessity.”
…we need a very cold place to build a strategic tuna reserve.
… the government is famous for mislabeling things like legislation (Inflation Reduction Act), so an ice-covered island called Greenland is a natural fit…
Need the room for all the gulags.
…. because it is just so damn easy to catch fish there.
…it’ll be near the Equator soon We don’t want to waste the cocktail ice.
Mercator projections always make it look much, much bigger than it is. We like that.
Agreed. We MUST buy Greenland
(.03 electoral votes) and change the name to Trumpland…meanwhile the Marines will retake the Panama Canal and the battle will be greater than Guatemala Canal.
So we can dump Greta there. With no fossil fuels.