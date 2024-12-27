Some Things Never Change Posted by Oppo on 27 December 2024, 3:00 pm Nothing has changed since Winston Churchill described universities as being in the business of “feeding sham pearls to real swine.” Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
And we all know swine are only good for one thing….bacon.