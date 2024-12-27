Straight Line of the Day: So What Are Kamala and Joe Doing in Their Retirement? Posted by Oppo on 27 December 2024, 12:00 pm Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
They will both become Basement Dwellers primarily, too ashamed to be seen in public.
Bill Clinton: “Man I felt like disappearing to my basement after I got caught with one of my hottest Interns, Monica, but only because of “that” look from Hillary…hehehehe man those were the days”!
Jill plans to send Joe out as a roving ambassador for Acela, by putting him on a train and waving goodbye … Kamala, having mastered the TexasTwo-step, will try her luck on Dancing With the Stars…
So What Are Kamala and Joe Doing in Their Retirement?
Kamala: Drinking
Joe: Drooling
It is time for Kamala to do what she has been doing. And that time is every day. Every day it is time for her to agree that there are things and tools that are available to her and to never underestimate the importance of the passage of time. And that time is now. Today, going forward into the future where every day begins again. She has the ability to see what can be, unburdened by what has been. And then to make the possible actually happen. Tomorrow, sometime. Maybe next week.