Straight Line of the Day: So What Are Kamala and Joe Doing in Their Retirement?

  1. They will both become Basement Dwellers primarily, too ashamed to be seen in public.
    Bill Clinton: “Man I felt like disappearing to my basement after I got caught with one of my hottest Interns, Monica, but only because of “that” look from Hillary…hehehehe man those were the days”!

  2. Jill plans to send Joe out as a roving ambassador for Acela, by putting him on a train and waving goodbye … Kamala, having mastered the TexasTwo-step, will try her luck on Dancing With the Stars

  4. It is time for Kamala to do what she has been doing. And that time is every day. Every day it is time for her to agree that there are things and tools that are available to her and to never underestimate the importance of the passage of time. And that time is now. Today, going forward into the future where every day begins again. She has the ability to see what can be, unburdened by what has been. And then to make the possible actually happen. Tomorrow, sometime. Maybe next week.

