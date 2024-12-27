Welcome to IMAO! Shoot, I’ve Got To Remember To Close My Blinds When I’m Not at My Desk Posted by Oppo on 27 December 2024, 11:00 am Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Then how can the dude across the street in a high rise with a telescope he got for Christmas see up the hot Intern Babes skirts?
If anyone asks where you’ve been, just tell them you were called up to HR – that’s eminently believable…