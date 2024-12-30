Hey, I Turned on the Networks, My Satellite Service, Then My Streaming Service, Then YouTube, and Found Out There’s Absolutely No Viable Alternative to PBS. Fund It, Hicks! Posted by Oppo on 30 December 2024, 5:00 pm Why the New York Times and the Washington Post haven’t played this angle yet, I’ll never know. Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
I disagree. Reruns of The Red Green Show and America’s Test Kitchen/Cook’s Country can’t carry PBS on their own.
It’s on AM Radio all the time. It’s the hip place to be…for Hipsters.
I think my wife listened to NPR once.
Everything I watch can be found at BBC , Brit Box or Acorn TV…