I like shrimp at holidays — to me they almost epitomize holidays. I’m planning to have some for New Year’s. So here are shrimp, rated worst to best:

.

Honorable(?) Mention:

Kamala Harris yells out ‘shrimp and grits’ as reporter shouts out question about Hamas ceasefire deal in Gaza as she exits Detroit restaurant Daily Mail | 5/06/24 | Charlie Spiering

Dishonorable Mention:

Endless Shrimp Is Financially Ruining Red Lobster

Food and Wine | Stacey Leasca | 12/6/23

Not every deal is a good deal.

Yes, you can, in fact, have too much of a good thing. And it appears Red Lobster is learning that the hard way.

In an earnings report call in early November, Ludovic Regis Henri Garnier, the CFO of Thai Union Group, which owns Red Lobster, announced that its Ultimate Endless Shrimp deal, which is normally a limited-time offer but was added to the daily menu in June, was exceedingly popular — so popular that it caused the restaurant chain to post an operating loss of more than $11 million in the third quarter of 2023.

“We knew the price was cheap, but the idea was to bring more traffic in the restaurants,” Garnier told investors, according to Restaurant Business. “So we wanted to boost our traffic, and it didn’t work.”