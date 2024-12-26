PSA: Evaluate the Person You’re Tipping

Pizza delivery woman didn’t like her tip — so she tried to kill the customer: cops

The New York Post | 12/26/2024 | Jorge Fitz-Gibbon

A Florida pizza delivery worker was so angry over a tip she got from a customer that she stabbed the woman multiple times, according to police.

…

The accused stabber was charged with attempted murder, home invasion with a firearm, assault and kidnapping, according to sheriff’s department records.