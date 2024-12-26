Straight Line of the Day: Only One Leaves Marx; Consider All the Engels Posted by Oppo on 26 December 2024, 12:00 pm Courtesy of Jimmy: If you’re a woman, would you rather be under a Communist or a Capitalist? Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Consider all the different Engels? It’s just impossible because they bred like rabbits and there’s just too many different Engels to consider even using geometry.
Your answer COULD depend on the meaning of “you’re.” It could be interpreted as “If you are…” (in which case, only women should respond – are there women here??), or, as “If you were…” (in which case you have to go momentarily WOKE and then instantly revert or become a prevert!).
Mensheviks – can’t live with ‘em, can’t shoot ‘em.. no, wait, you can…
No, I shan’t.