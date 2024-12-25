Straight Line of the Day: “I’d Arrest Ye Merry Gentlemen” Sang the Carolers. Shoot, What Have Ye Done Now? Posted by Oppo on 25 December 2024, 12:00 pm Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Well, in Whoville, they say the Grinch’s small heart grew three sizes that day.
The neighborhood Karens have pooled their resources to acquire a stun gun, I see…