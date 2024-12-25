Welcome to IMAO! This Is What FrnakJ Asked For, For Christmas. Either He’s Into Some Serious Gaming, or He’s Up To Something Else Posted by Oppo on 25 December 2024, 11:00 am Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Frnak:
“These Super Computers were given to me by Elon Musk, because well, you know, Money runs with Money. Anyway, I need them for my next novel which involves some highly complicated Quantum Physics equations.”
His “cool fusion” idea is finally paying off…