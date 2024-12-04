Straight Line of the Day: Under Which Circumstances Would You Call the FBI?

(Haven’t they ever been twelve years old?)

Alabama town calls FBI to investigate “you gay” message written in chalk at public park

NotTheBee | 11-29-24 | Jesse James

I’m not saying you should never call the FBI. I mean, I’d usually advise against it. But you can imagine that sometimes it’s warranted. Sometimes.

Probably not this time, though?

The Ider Police Department is seeking information from the public regarding vandalism involving homophobic and racist remarks at a park in Ider.

IPD told News 19 that the department is offering a cash reward to anyone who can provide information about the newly renovated park being vandalized.