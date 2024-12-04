Straight Line of the Day: Under Which Circumstances Would You Call the FBI?

(Haven’t they ever been twelve years old?)
Alabama town calls FBI to investigate “you gay” message written in chalk at public park
NotTheBee | 11-29-24 | Jesse James
I’m not saying you should never call the FBI. I mean, I’d usually advise against it. But you can imagine that sometimes it’s warranted. Sometimes.
Probably not this time, though?
The Ider Police Department is seeking information from the public regarding vandalism involving homophobic and racist remarks at a park in Ider.
IPD told News 19 that the department is offering a cash reward to anyone who can provide information about the newly renovated park being vandalized.
How much is the reward? I’ll split it with someone if it’s less than the fine.
Directly? That would be a hard “never”. I would give my attorney the privilege…
I don’t think I’d ever need to call them. I just assume that when I need them, they will step out of the shadows they’ve been watching me from.
Whenever I felt that words were escalating towards sticks and stones…
When I absolutely needed the power cut to Nakatomi Plaza for some reason or other…
I suppose I might call them if some of my guns got lost on a boat trip. Just to let them know they don’t need to look for them at my house anymore.
You gay? Obama must have passed through.
Under Which Circumstances Would You Call the FBI?
When the bamboo under my fingernails get about a half inch deep. On my eighth finger.