The what now?

Tension, Fear in Teknaf

as Myanmar’s Arakan Army

Claims Taking Control of Border

December 14, 2024 | Asia News Network

Naf river route

closed, trade with Myanmar stopped as Arakan Army claims taking control of border Locals and Rohingyas

in Cox’s Bazar

are in fear amid reports of the Arakan Army’s takeover of the Rakhine State

and full control of the 270km Myanmar border with Bangladesh. Due to security concerns, Teknaf upazila administration

yesterday imposed restrictions on traffic on the Naf, which flows between Teknaf and Myanmar territory.

