The what now?

Tension, Fear in Teknaf
as Myanmar’s Arakan Army
Claims Taking Control of Border
December 14, 2024 | Asia News Network
Naf river route
closed, trade with Myanmar stopped as Arakan Army claims taking control of border
Locals and Rohingyas
in Cox’s Bazar
are in fear amid reports of the Arakan Army’s takeover of the Rakhine State
and full control of the 270km Myanmar border with Bangladesh.
Due to security concerns, Teknaf upazila administration
yesterday imposed restrictions on traffic on the Naf, which flows between Teknaf and Myanmar territory.
