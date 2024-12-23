Babesleaga Group AD : Week 6 : Mae West vs Barbara Stanwyck

Good afternoon.
Mae West vs Barbara Stanwyck
Mae West (2-2-1 Pts. 240 Avg. 48.00)
- Week 1 Lost to Ginger Rogers 30-59
- Week 2 Defeated Joan Crawford 75-14
- Week 3 Tied Katharine Hepburn 49-49
- Week 4 Lost to Greta Garbo 31-69
- Week 5 Defeated Irene Dunne 55-23
VS
Barbara Stanwyck (3-2-0 Pts. 291 Avg. 58.20)
- Week 1 Defeated Claudette Colbert 80-29
- Week 2 Defeated Katyherine Hepburn53-39
- Week 3 Lost to Greta Garbo 42-53
- Week 4 Defeated Joan Crawford 77-15
- Week 5 Lost to Ginger Rogers 39-41
At one time, years ago, I thought highly of actresses like Barbara Stanwyck, Faye Dunaway,. Ann Bancroft, Joanne Woodward and a few others. Not only were they good looking, but they could act and present themselves as intelligent women in a very attractive way. But they’re all dead now.