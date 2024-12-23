Babesleaga Group AD : Week 6 : Mae West vs Barbara Stanwyck

Posted by

Mae West vs Barbara Stanwyck

Mae West (2-2-1 Pts. 240 Avg. 48.00)

  • Week 1 Lost to Ginger Rogers 30-59
  • Week 2 Defeated Joan Crawford 75-14
  • Week 3 Tied Katharine Hepburn 49-49
  • Week 4 Lost to Greta Garbo 31-69
  • Week 5 Defeated Irene Dunne 55-23

VS

Barbara Stanwyck (3-2-0 Pts. 291 Avg. 58.20)

  • Week 1 Defeated Claudette Colbert 80-29
  • Week 2 Defeated Katyherine Hepburn53-39
  • Week 3 Lost to Greta Garbo 42-53
  • Week 4 Defeated Joan Crawford 77-15
  • Week 5 Lost to Ginger Rogers 39-41

Who do you prefer?
One Comment

  1. At one time, years ago, I thought highly of actresses like Barbara Stanwyck, Faye Dunaway,. Ann Bancroft, Joanne Woodward and a few others. Not only were they good looking, but they could act and present themselves as intelligent women in a very attractive way. But they’re all dead now.

