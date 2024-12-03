Carrier USS Abraham Lincoln Now in the South China Sea, Russian Surface Action Group Also Underway
U.S. Naval Institute | Nov. 28, 2024 | Dzirhan Mahadzir
Are we sure Dzirhan Mahadzir is the best person to hire at the U.S. Naval Institute?
Carrier USS Abraham Lincoln Now in the South China Sea, Russian Surface Action Group Also Underway
U.S. Naval Institute | Nov. 28, 2024 | Dzirhan Mahadzir
Are we sure Dzirhan Mahadzir is the best person to hire at the U.S. Naval Institute?
Nothing to see here.
Obama:
“I see you Republican Folks are still suffering from Islamaphobia, unlike me, Son of a Swahili God.”