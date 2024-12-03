Might Put a Strain on Their Post-Breakup Relationship

Woman Who Accidentally Threw Away Ex’s £569 Million in Bitcoin Says ‘I’m Sick of Hearing About it’

Wales Online | 25 Nov. 2024 | Lydia Royce, Kelly-Ann Mills

Hafina Eddy-Evans has recounted the unfortunate moment she realised she had mistakenly thrown away a fortune, and how she broke the news to her former boyfriend that his wealth was lost. She admitted to disposing of an old hard drive at a Welsh dump, unaware it contained a trove of 8,000 Bitcoins, mined by James Howells in 2009, and now valued at a jaw-dropping £569million.

…”Yes, I threw away his rubbish, he asked me to. The computer part had been disposed of in a black sack along with other unwanted belongings and he begged me to take it away. I had no idea what was in it but I reluctantly dropped it off at the local tip on the way home from going on the school run.”

… She added: “I thought he should be running his errands, not me, but I did it to help out. Losing it was not my fault. I’d love nothing more than him to find it. I’m sick and tired of hearing about it.”

In his relentless pursuit, James Howells is taking the council to court, hoping to recover the digital ‘key’ to his Bitcoin fortune, believed to be entombed within 110,000 tons of trash under grass-covered land, reports the Mirror.