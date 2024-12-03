Just Another Crossroad Where Science and Morality Part Company

Posted by on

6 Comments

  3. I’m sure they also have a totally natural way to conceive the children, too.
    Let’s not stop there, they can also practice abortions without the consent of the dead women because God knows they love to do that!

    1
    Reply to this comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.