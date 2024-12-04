Bond Girlathon : Results 11/27/2024 : New matches for 12/4/2024

Posted by on

Hope everyone had a great Thanksgiving. We move on .

Results

Britt EklandNo PreferenceGloria Hendry
222222
1-1-00-2-0

Madelaine SmithNo PreferenceMaud Adams
1140108
2-0-01-1-0

Week of 12/4/2024

Barbara Bach (Anya Amasova) vs Carmen du Sautoy (Saida)

ContestantRecordTotal Score
Carmen du Sautoy0 – 1 – 019 – 1 – 40
Saide

Actress:Carmen du Sautoy
Nationality:English
Bond Movie:The Man with the Golden Gun (1974)

Synopsis:

Saida was a Lebanese belly dancer, and the ex-lover of agent 002, Bill Fairbanks. When Fairbanks is found dead, Bond visits Saida to find out what happened. Saida mentions that she found the bullet that killed Fairbanks and now uses it as a lucky charm belly button. Bond tries to casually steal the bullet, but after getting hit on the back by the club bouncer, he swallows it by mistake.

Carmen du Sautoy

VS

ContestantRecordTotal Score
Barbara Bach1 – 0 – 074 – 0 – 17
Anya Amasova

Actress:Barbara Bach
Nationality:American
Bond Movie:The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)

Synopsis:

Anya Amasova, code name ‘Triple X’, was a KGB agent working under General Gogol. She had the same mission as Bond, to retrieve stolen microfilms for a submarine tracking system. After half co-operating and half getting in the way of each other, Bond and Amasova meet their bosses at the Egyptian HQ, who tell them that MI6 and the KGB are now co-operating, and the two should work together.

Barbara Bach

Who do you prefer?
24 votes · 24 answers
Vote

Francoise Thierry (Chew Mee) vs Sue Vanner (Log Cabin Girl)

ContestantRecordTotal Score
Francoise Thierry1 – 0 – 040 – 1 – 19
Chew Mee

Actress:Francoise Therry
Nationality:French
Bond Movie:The Man with the Golden Gun (1974)

Synopsis:

Chew Mee was a mistress of businessman Hai Fat. While visiting Hai Fat, Bond first saw sight of her while she was swimming naked in the palaces’ pool. Bond asked how the water was, and Chew Mee responded that he should come in and find out. Chew Mee had only a brief appearance, and Bond didn’t make it into the pool.

Francoise Thierry

VS

ContestantRecordTotal Score
Sue Vanner0 – 1 – 017 – 0 – 74
Log Cabin Girl

Actress:Sue Vanner
Nationality:English
Bond Movie:The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)

Synopsis:

The log cabin girl, played by Sue Vanner, was a KGB agent, and a lover of James Bond. While Bond and the girl were curled up under some furs on the floor of an isolated log cabin, M sent a message to Bond’s wrist watch that he was needed at once at HQ. As Bond got up to leave, the girl said “But James, I need you.”, to which Bond replied “So does England.” After he left, the girl radioed to KGB henchmen that Bond had let.

Sue Vanner

Who do you prefer?
24 votes · 24 answers
Vote

2 Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.