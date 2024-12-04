Bond Girlathon : Results 11/27/2024 : New matches for 12/4/2024

Hope everyone had a great Thanksgiving. We move on .
Results
|Britt Ekland
|No Preference
|Gloria Hendry
|222
|2
|22
|1-1-0
|0-2-0
|Madelaine Smith
|No Preference
|Maud Adams
|114
|0
|108
|2-0-0
|1-1-0
Week of 12/4/2024
Barbara Bach (Anya Amasova) vs Carmen du Sautoy (Saida)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Score
|Carmen du Sautoy
|0 – 1 – 0
|19 – 1 – 40
Actress: Carmen du Sautoy Nationality: English Bond Movie: The Man with the Golden Gun (1974)
Synopsis:
Saida was a Lebanese belly dancer, and the ex-lover of agent 002, Bill Fairbanks. When Fairbanks is found dead, Bond visits Saida to find out what happened. Saida mentions that she found the bullet that killed Fairbanks and now uses it as a lucky charm belly button. Bond tries to casually steal the bullet, but after getting hit on the back by the club bouncer, he swallows it by mistake.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Score
|Barbara Bach
|1 – 0 – 0
|74 – 0 – 17
Actress: Barbara Bach Nationality: American Bond Movie: The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)
Synopsis:
Anya Amasova, code name ‘Triple X’, was a KGB agent working under General Gogol. She had the same mission as Bond, to retrieve stolen microfilms for a submarine tracking system. After half co-operating and half getting in the way of each other, Bond and Amasova meet their bosses at the Egyptian HQ, who tell them that MI6 and the KGB are now co-operating, and the two should work together.
Francoise Thierry (Chew Mee) vs Sue Vanner (Log Cabin Girl)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Score
|Francoise Thierry
|1 – 0 – 0
|40 – 1 – 19
Actress: Francoise Therry Nationality: French Bond Movie: The Man with the Golden Gun (1974)
Synopsis:
Chew Mee was a mistress of businessman Hai Fat. While visiting Hai Fat, Bond first saw sight of her while she was swimming naked in the palaces’ pool. Bond asked how the water was, and Chew Mee responded that he should come in and find out. Chew Mee had only a brief appearance, and Bond didn’t make it into the pool.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Score
|Sue Vanner
|0 – 1 – 0
|17 – 0 – 74
Actress: Sue Vanner Nationality: English Bond Movie: The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)
Synopsis:
The log cabin girl, played by Sue Vanner, was a KGB agent, and a lover of James Bond. While Bond and the girl were curled up under some furs on the floor of an isolated log cabin, M sent a message to Bond’s wrist watch that he was needed at once at HQ. As Bond got up to leave, the girl said “But James, I need you.”, to which Bond replied “So does England.” After he left, the girl radioed to KGB henchmen that Bond had let.
Barbara Bach:
“I’m not wearing any underwear in that pic. OMG..am I a pervert”?!
Yes, yes you are. And you too Barbara.