Welcome to IMAO! Frank Sends His Regards To You in That "Winter Thing" Posted by Oppo on 23 December 2024, 11:00 am
Frnak:
I asked the cute little waitress for a Shirley Temple and after three of them I asked her if there had been a mistake. She said yes, you’ve been drinking Greta Garbo’s. The next thing I remember is waking up in the cargo bay area of a cargo plane in Peking. No money, no I’d, and only one shoe.
Damn cunning shoe thieves.
Left shoe or right shoe?
Right..I think because he’s a Rightie. China no likey the Righties.
Forget the “regards”, make with the bonus already…
Pic’s or it didn’t happen!
(I’ve forgotten what Frnak looks like. I keep seeing Scary Evil Monkey.)
Check the dust jackets of the Hellbender series, available from fine booksellers everywhere.
I think he paid a model for those… the latest one is probably AI-generated…