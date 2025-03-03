Straight Line of the Day: A Norwegian Company Cut Off Fuel To U.S. Forces. In Retaliation, the U.S. …

Norwegian fuel supplier refuses U.S. warships over Ukraine
UK Defence Journal | 1 Mar 2025 | George Allison
Norwegian fuel company Haltbakk Bunkers has announced it will cease supplying fuel to U.S. military forces in Norway and American ships docking in Norwegian ports, citing dissatisfaction with recent U.S. policy towards Ukraine.
But the celebration didn’t last long. After immediate backlash and embarrassment, Haltbakk Bunkers quietly deleted their statement. The Norwegian government had no choice but to intervene. Defense Minister Tore O. Sandvik issued an official statement reaffirming that the Norwegian government does not support Haltbakk Bunkers’ reckless decision and that the U.S. military will continue to receive all necessary support in Norway.
