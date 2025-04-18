Bond Girlathon Friday : Results 4/11/2025 : New Matches 4/18/2025

My turn for some fun in the sun. Hope everyone is enjoying the Bond Girlathon.
Results
|Daniela Bianchi
|Lola Larson
|169
|1
|11
|Martine Beswick
|Trina Parks
|170
|1
|14
Week of 4/18/2025
Match 1
Aliza Gur (Vida) vs Denise Perrier (Marie)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Aliza Gur
|0 – 1 – 0
|19 – 1 – 142
Actress: Aliza Gur Nationality: Israeli Bond Movie: From Russia With Love (1963)
Synopsis:
Vida and Zora engaged in an intense cat fight, scratching, fighting and trying to strangle each other. The fight was broken up when an assassin attacked the camp to try and kill Kerim Bey. Bond saved the life of the camp’s leader in the process, who in turn honoured Bond’s request to end the fighting. Happy to have their leader alive, Vida and Zora warmed to Bond, who got to entertain them for the evening.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Denise Perrier
|0 – 1 – 0
|30 – 3 – 172
Actress: Denise Perrier Nationality: French Bond Movie: Diamonds Are Forever (1971)
Synopsis:
As Bond seeks out Blofeld to get revenge for the death of his wife, the trail leads him from Tokyo to Cairo, where he interrogates a gambler about Blofeld’s whereabouts. “Marie… ask.. Marie.” Bond finds Marie, who asks “Is there something I can do for you?” Bond replies with “There’s something I’d like you to get off your chest”, and then removes her Bra and begins to strangle her with it.He gets the information he wants and pursues the lead.
Match 2
Honor Blackman (Pussy Galore) vs Izabella Scorupco (Natalya Simonova)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Honor Blackman
|1 – 0 – 0
|158 – 3 – 50
Actress: Honor Blackman Nationality: English Bond Movie: Goldfinger (1964)
Synopsis:
The evocatively named Pussy Galore was an original Ian Fleming character from the novel. Ms. Galore ran a flying circus of female pilots, who were hired by Auric Goldfinger to fly over Fort Knox and gas the soldiers, so that Goldfinger could break in to the gold vault.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Izabella Scorupco
|1 – 0 – 0
|111 – 0 – 60
Actress: Izabella Scorupco Nationality: Polish-Swedish Bond Movie: Goldeneye (1995)
Synopsis:
Natalya Simonova was a programmer working at a Russian Space Control Centre along with Boris Grishenko. Xenia Onatopp and General Ourumov staged a test drill in the centre, and after getting the launch keys, Onatopp shot everyone in sight. Natalya managed to escape, and made contact with Boris over the Internet. Unfortunately, Boris was a traitor working with Onatopp, and Natalya was captured.After she escaped a near death experience with Bond, the two paired up, and Natalya’s computer skills helped Bond overcome the traitors.