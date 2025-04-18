Bond Girlathon Friday : Results 4/11/2025 : New Matches 4/18/2025

Posted by on

My turn for some fun in the sun. Hope everyone is enjoying the Bond Girlathon.

Results

Daniela BianchiNo PreferenceLola Larson
169111

Martine BeswickNo PreferenceTrina Parks
170114

Week of 4/18/2025

Match 1

Aliza Gur (Vida) vs Denise Perrier (Marie)

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Aliza Gur0 – 1 – 019 – 1 – 142
Vida

Actress:Aliza Gur
Nationality:Israeli
Bond Movie:From Russia With Love (1963)

Synopsis:

Vida and Zora engaged in an intense cat fight, scratching, fighting and trying to strangle each other. The fight was broken up when an assassin attacked the camp to try and kill Kerim Bey. Bond saved the life of the camp’s leader in the process, who in turn honoured Bond’s request to end the fighting. Happy to have their leader alive, Vida and Zora warmed to Bond, who got to entertain them for the evening.

ALiza Gur

VS

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Denise Perrier0 – 1 – 030 – 3 – 172
Marie

Actress:Denise Perrier
Nationality:French
Bond Movie:Diamonds Are Forever (1971)

Synopsis:

As Bond seeks out Blofeld to get revenge for the death of his wife, the trail leads him from Tokyo to Cairo, where he interrogates a gambler about Blofeld’s whereabouts. “Marie… ask.. Marie.” Bond finds Marie, who asks “Is there something I can do for you?” Bond replies with “There’s something I’d like you to get off your chest”, and then removes her Bra and begins to strangle her with it.He gets the information he wants and pursues the lead.

Denise Perrier

Who do you prefer?
0 votes · 0 answers
Vote

Match 2

Honor Blackman (Pussy Galore) vs Izabella Scorupco (Natalya Simonova)

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Honor Blackman1 – 0 – 0158 – 3 – 50
Pussy Galore

Actress:Honor Blackman
Nationality:English
Bond Movie:Goldfinger (1964)

Synopsis:

The evocatively named Pussy Galore was an original Ian Fleming character from the novel. Ms. Galore ran a flying circus of female pilots, who were hired by Auric Goldfinger to fly over Fort Knox and gas the soldiers, so that Goldfinger could break in to the gold vault.

Honor Blackman

VS

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Izabella Scorupco1 – 0 – 0111 – 0 – 60
Natalya Simonova

Actress:Izabella Scorupco
Nationality:Polish-Swedish
Bond Movie:Goldeneye (1995)

Synopsis:

Natalya Simonova was a programmer working at a Russian Space Control Centre along with Boris Grishenko. Xenia Onatopp and General Ourumov staged a test drill in the centre, and after getting the launch keys, Onatopp shot everyone in sight. Natalya managed to escape, and made contact with Boris over the Internet. Unfortunately, Boris was a traitor working with Onatopp, and Natalya was captured.After she escaped a near death experience with Bond, the two paired up, and Natalya’s computer skills helped Bond overcome the traitors.

Izabella Scorupco

Who do you prefer?
0 votes · 0 answers
Vote

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.