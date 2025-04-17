Not Karenfreude, But Chadenfreude

People attending the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival are stunned once again about the food prices — and many festivalgoers are turning to social media to highlight just how expensive everything is.

In videos shared on TikTok, Coachella attendees showed off what they ate and how much they paid for their meals or individual items.

TikToker Ruth Viveros shared in a April 11 video that she spend $102 for two plates of three tacos, a plate of loaded nachos and two lemonades, with each lemonade costing $17 per cup. “They’re not good, not good at all,” she said of the tacos. “The tortillas are like freezing cold.”