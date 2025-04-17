I guess IMAO won’t be moving to the UK any time soon.
Police make 30 arrests a day for offensive online messages
The Times of London | April 4, 2025 | Charlie Parker, Yennah Smart, George Willoughby
The police are making more than 30 arrests a day over offensive posts on social media and other platforms.
Thousands of people are being detained and questioned for sending messages that cause “annoyance”, “inconvenience” or “anxiety” to others via the internet, telephone or mail.
Custody data obtained by The Times shows that officers are making about 12,000 arrests a year under section 127 of the Communications Act 2003 and section 1 of the Malicious Communications Act 1988.
The acts make it illegal to cause distress by sending “grossly offensive” messages or sharing content of an “indecent, obscene or menacing character” on an electronic communications network.
… as judged by Miss Emily Litella.
I wondered what happened to all our British members.
George Orwell was so prescient.
Remind me not to go there. I’m sick of this sheit.
“Help! See how I’m being caused inconvenience and anxiety!”
Are you in the UK?
Wait. Tap once for yes. Twice for no.
If you just accept sharia law, you won’t have to worry about it..say something offensive to Islam they will just cut out your tongue..if you type it out they will just cut off the fingers of your left hand..so you still have the right to wipe your butt without toilet paper..no problem..
Sick of this Shi’ite too.
And Jimmy..we are all sick of this She/It
European country trends (imao):
Trending ↓↓↓↓↓:
UK
France
Germany
Denmark
Belgium
Netherlands
Trending ↑↑↑↑↑:
Italy
Hungary
I’m for setting all of “Europe” adrift and re-establishing direct alliances with our friends. Get the U.S. out of NATO. Bring our troops and forces home.
They can all sh!t a brick or get conquered. I don’t care anymore.
Tell me I’m wrong.
“Governments don’t have friends. They have interests.”