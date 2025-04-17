O Premise Me Posted by Oppo on 17 April 2025, 3:00 pm Your challenge: to create a new word or phrase that begins with O. Without using it over and over, sounding like one of the interns. . Organism: An intern’s sexual arousal upon hearing “ni.” Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Offal
Apposite of owesome
Olympussy- a cowardly Greek god
Oppofied, a general silliness inserted with a bad pun.
Ostrichized:
When someone is killed by an ostrich in the wild.
As opposed to in the home?
ohmegod – the apparent pronunciation of “omega” by a Scottish engineering professor. Very confusing depending on the context in which it’s uttered.
Orbitalboneist..if you don’t make her satisfied, she just may punch you in the eye very very hard..