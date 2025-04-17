Straight Line of the Day: The Dos and Don’ts of Negotiating With Pretty Much Any Third-World Country: …

The Dos and Don’ts of Negotiating with Iran
American Thinker | 12 Apr, 2025 | Kenneth R. Timmerman

12 Comments

  1. Dogs are pack animals. They will behave according to their rank. If they sense weakness above them, they will try to move up, but otherwise accept their place. Ever give the beta dog it’s bowl of food first? Nothing but problems. Third world leaders are like animals. So it’s in everybody’s best interest to establish the hierarchy early in negotiations.

    • … That’s why it’s called “Pack”istan.

      When I had a good dog, and my sister would bring over hers for a visit, it was a delicate balancing act at feeding time. Either separate by closed doors, or widely separate their bowls. Never decided whether it worked better to feed them in shifts, or simultaneously. Both systems worked tolerably well, as long as they were not competing for the same bowl.

  8. Be professional, extremely informed, polite and engaging and say things like “I’ll take that under advisement.” Finally, agree to nothing if our needs aren’t met and go home with a smile to “confer with my President.” Then, don’t mention that the meeting ever happened. Leave ’em hanging, wondering what will happen next.

    Repeat this process until they’re desperate for an agreement and know the consequences of breaking it.

    If they do agree to terms, trust but verify – and be ready to hold their feet to the fire.

    /serious

