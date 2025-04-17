Straight Line of the Day: The Dos and Don’ts of Negotiating With Pretty Much Any Third-World Country: … Posted by Oppo on 17 April 2025, 12:00 pm The Dos and Don’ts of Negotiating with IranAmerican Thinker | 12 Apr, 2025 | Kenneth R. Timmerman Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Dogs are pack animals. They will behave according to their rank. If they sense weakness above them, they will try to move up, but otherwise accept their place. Ever give the beta dog it’s bowl of food first? Nothing but problems. Third world leaders are like animals. So it’s in everybody’s best interest to establish the hierarchy early in negotiations.
… That’s why it’s called “Pack”istan.
When I had a good dog, and my sister would bring over hers for a visit, it was a delicate balancing act at feeding time. Either separate by closed doors, or widely separate their bowls. Never decided whether it worked better to feed them in shifts, or simultaneously. Both systems worked tolerably well, as long as they were not competing for the same bowl.
DO be patronizing.
DON’T take any guff
… send pallets of pretty green pieces of paper…
…crush your enemies, see them driven before you, and to hear the lamentations of their women…
… send them James Taylor…
Second World countries, like Russia, are the biggest threat right now.
Fourth World North Korea is a total joke with Little Rocket Man. 🤣
Your emoji should be the expression that our ambassador/negotiator presents to them.
… just skip the third world; it’s not that interesting. Use your Warp Whistle to go to World 4, at least.
Be professional, extremely informed, polite and engaging and say things like “I’ll take that under advisement.” Finally, agree to nothing if our needs aren’t met and go home with a smile to “confer with my President.” Then, don’t mention that the meeting ever happened. Leave ’em hanging, wondering what will happen next.
Repeat this process until they’re desperate for an agreement and know the consequences of breaking it.
If they do agree to terms, trust but verify – and be ready to hold their feet to the fire.
/serious
Make a pun out of their country’s name. They respect that.
Oh, and don’t send Dylan Mulvaney.