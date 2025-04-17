Cartoons and Memes Posted by walruskkkch on 17 April 2025, 10:00 am “Miss Welch, that’s not the beer I ordered!” “Ooops.” “Ooops, is that all you can say?” “I’ll make it up to you later?” “Good enough for me.” Winner 7. This week 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. Anonymous VoteSign in with WordPressWhich one is funniest?1234567891026 votes · 26 answersVote Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related 1
#5 made me dry heave. 🤮
I would eat it, sure, but to compare it to a taco… no.
If it weren’t for the salami, the red onion, the yellow stuff (whatever it is), the string cheese (?), the relish on top of what looks like a pickle and the shredded cheese underneath, I would eat that.
That’s what should happen when you put ketchup on anything.
I’ve put much ketchup on hot dogs, but that was when I worked at a Brazier Dairy Queen, and we could put everything — and I mean everything, including chili, cheese, diced onions, and relish — on our lunch hot dogs. Good times.
I use to make tomato sauce, soup and ketchup from my own home-grown, sun-ripened tomatoes. I’d freeze it all except the ketchup. Unbelievably good on just about ANYTHING! (I used to put it on cottage cheese, even! Go ahead and puke while I have seconds!)