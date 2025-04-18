New Year’s Resolution Posted by Oppo on 18 April 2025, 11:00 am (I’m not good with deadlines.) I resolve, henceforward, to use “Grrrrr” more in interactions with sales clerks. Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
I find I get better results with “Rawr” than “Grrr”, but you do you.
I like to add an L or 6 to the end. Makes it like the F-word, meaning depends on the tone.
I resolve to quit IMAO for Lent.
Welcome to the party, pal!
I resolve to not make resolutions, just like I gave up Lent for Lent
When interacting with strangers in public, it’s fun to end every sentence with the phrase “…in accordance to the ancient prophecies.” Ordering at a restaurant, especially over the drive-thru speaker is great. Talkin to the flight attendant gets some really good reactions from those seated around you. Depending on the cop, traffic stops can escalate quickly.