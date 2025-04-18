New Year’s Resolution

Posted by on

(I’m not good with deadlines.)

I resolve, henceforward, to use “Grrrrr” more in interactions with sales clerks.

6 Comments

  5. When interacting with strangers in public, it’s fun to end every sentence with the phrase “…in accordance to the ancient prophecies.” Ordering at a restaurant, especially over the drive-thru speaker is great. Talkin to the flight attendant gets some really good reactions from those seated around you. Depending on the cop, traffic stops can escalate quickly.

    1
    Reply to this comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.