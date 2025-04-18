Straight Line of the Day: DOGE Hits IMAO! Among the Cuts: … Posted by Oppo on 18 April 2025, 12:00 pm Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
All “FIRST!” comments will be suspended.
FIRST!
First!
Wait, dammit…
The editing feature will be defunded.
Oh, noes!
Dang it! Beat me to it.
Walrus is cut one cocktail/day.
(You gotta get here early to grab these comments!)
Nothing about making the first one a double.
… the old mine used for storing our retirement records will be closed & sold off, since we really only have records for Frank & Basil anyway.
Nothing. IMAO is not a government entity…..wait…omg.
Are you thinking what I’m thinking?….IMAO is a Republican Think Tank!!
Oh, good Lord, no! Say it isn’t so. The Republican Party needs to have it’s RINO majority expunged.
I’m Bondi….Pam Bondi…”after we get all the Illegals out the RINOS are next those dirty rats”!
I was under the impression IMAO was a FBI fishing hole.
They just didn’t use the right bait. They used every thing except 🥓🥓🥓🥓🥓🥓🥓🥓
The most obvious is the hardest to fathom – FBI #1 rule at the Academy.
Unfortunately, I do a lot more thinking than tanking these days.
That previous statement should not be construed too mean that I actually do a lot of thinking.
Off Topic…
From Whitehouse .gov:
https://www.whitehouse.gov/lab-leak-true-origins-of-covid-19/j
Holy Socks! (Had to share this.)
Lol…Trump’s been deleting all of Bidens sheet 💩. He probably didn’t even know it was his sheet.
The like star. Just cuz you sign in differently means you need a special way to give bacon? How arrogant!
Red, white, and black. Three colors? Pretty sure this could be cut by 1/3.
The IMAO motif is an antique. It’s almost as old as Colonel Sanders.
No more Harvey awards.
Let’s get this comment ten bacons, just so Walrus is the first one effected.
Oppo got the choppo.
Damncat was scratched.
Walruskkkch got the tuskkkch from Muskkkch.
It’s gonna be a massive step down to middle-shelf liquor…
The Intern’s curfew monitor will be laid off and their lounge door left unlocked 24/7. Hot Interns are encouraged to pack heat.
Hmmm.
They want to cut me to just 1 K.