P Is for Puppies; Puppies Are for P'ing Posted by Oppo on 18 April 2025, 3:00 pm Your challenge: to create a new word or phrase that begins with P.
Phyctitious- a paper published in a peer-reviewed journal that later has to be withdrawn for faulty science.
peeanpoop – what I say to my dog when I let him outside.
“Go peeanpoop.”
(Copyright Jill Biden)
Pooperoni
Spicy dung, thinly sliced for putting on pizza
Pricktologist:
Even worse than going to a Proctologist. 😳
Psaki. What a pstupid way to pspell.