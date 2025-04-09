Bond Girlathon Wednesday : Results from 4/2/2025 : New Matches for 4/9/2025

We return with your voting results and new matches for 4/9/2025. Enjoy.

Results

Week of 4/9/2025

Match 1

Tonia Sotiropoulou (Bond’s Lover) vs Emily Bolton (Manuela)

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Tonia Sotiropoulou0 – 2 – 0149 – 8 – 211
Bond’s Lover

Actress:Tonia Sotiropoulou
Nationality:Greek
Bond Movie:Skyfall (2012)

Synopsis:

Tonia Sotiropoulou was credited only as “Bond’s lover”, and appeared in a brief scene with no lines or conversation with Bond. They made love, and were then shown lying on a bed, Bond drinking a beer. She is the only girl on this list that didn’t have a speaking role, and is perhaps the least memorable of all Bond girls.

Tonia Sotiropoulou

VS

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Emily Bolton1 – 1 – 0100 – 12 – 189
Manuela

Actress:Emily Bolton
Nationality:Aruban
Bond Movie:Moonraker (1979)

Synopsis:

Manuela was an agent working for station VH. She tailed Bond after he left the airport in Reo, and by the time he got to his hotel, she was making him a vodka Martini at the mini bar in his suite. Manuela helped Bond find one of Hugo Drax’s warehouses, but she proved to be a burden as she was almost killed by assassin Jaws.

Emily Bolton

Match 2

Ana de Armas (Paloma) vs Lynn-Holly Johnson (Bibi Dahl)

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Ana de Armas2 – 0 – 0228 – 4 – 132
Paloma

Ana Celia de Armas Caso (born 30 April 1988) is a Cuban-Spanish actress. She portrayed the Bond Girl Paloma in No Time to Die.

An agent of the CIA, James Bond, meets Paloma at the El Nido Bar after agreeing to Felix Leiter‘s request to go there in order to retrieve the scientist Valdo Obruchev, who has been captured by SPECTRE from a MI6 laboratory. To Bond’s bemusement, Paloma tells him that she has had only three weeks of training, though she nevertheless seems confident in her skills. She works together with Bond to infiltrate the party which is being held in the bar, though it turns out to secretly be a trap to capture and kill Bond. Bond ends up in a spotlight and sprayed with nanobots created from Project Heracles, though it ultimately transpires that Obruchev reprogrammed the nanobots to kill members of SPECTRE instead. In the ensuing chaos, Bond and Paloma manage to capture Obruchev, evading Nomi, an MI6 agent who had been sent with the same objective.

Ana de Armas

VS

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Lynn-Holly Johnson2 – 0 – 0315 – 3 – 100
Bibi Dahl

Actress:Lynn-Holly Johnson
Nationality:American
Bond Movie:For Your Eyes Only (1981)

Synopsis:

Bibi Dahl was a young ice skater sponsored by double agent Kristatos. Bibi was very attracted to Bond, however he turned her down on every occasion due to her young age. By the end of the film, Kristatos was killed, and Bond’s ally Columbo became her new sponsor.

Lynn-Holly Johnson

