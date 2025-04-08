A Record To Have Shot For? Posted by Oppo on 8 April 2025, 5:00 pm Guinness Book of World Records:Tommy Johns of Brisbane, Queensland, Australia.Total number arrests 3,000. As of April, 1988.Most common offense for him was being drunk and disorderly in a public place. Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
He has nothing on Otis! You have to be way old to understand this one.
Otis also prolly set a record for most free breakfasts, comped, on the house!
Just can’t do it – I’ll alleged to be a happy drunk…
Salute!