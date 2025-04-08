A Record To Have Shot For?

Guinness Book of World Records:
Tommy Johns of Brisbane, Queensland, Australia.
Total number arrests 3,000. As of April, 1988.
Most common offense for him was being drunk and disorderly in a public place.

