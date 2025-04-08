G Whiz Posted by Oppo on 8 April 2025, 3:00 pm Your gallenge: to create a new word or phrase that begins with G. . Grassy Knoll: (1) Location of Schrödinger’s gat. (2) Bah! Hummock! . Gallipolity: (1) Suicidal political activists. (2) Those who charge once more unto the breach of ethics. Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related 1
Govsmacked: How the Deep State feels after DOGE…
Gavinate: (Verb) – To totally screw up an ideal situation. Also See: Newsomize
Gabbro: A bro who has the gift of gab.
Galactometer: How the Starship Enterprise could tell which galaxy they were in.
G-Spot: The only thing on my bucket list that I haven’t found yet…I don’t think.
Germanophilia: How Hitler described his pedophilia.
Glockenspiel: “I keeel you with my Glock.”
Are you sure you’re looking in the right place?
(Just kidding. Of course you are. 🤨😕😒😟🥴)
Well they told me it’s simple because it’s right next to the FSpot but I’ll be damned if I could find it. They even told me I probably couldn’t even find my way out of a paper 🛍️ bag. I was 14 and being bullied by a bunch of senior virgin dudes. 😂
Try a different woman.
Gall of Doody: defecating in inappropriate places
As in dogdoody on the sidewalk?
Or catdoody in the flower bed where I’ll be weeding on Saturday?
Gollygoshdarn – spoken like Barney Fife..
Gadzooks!. Gollygee, Wally.
You mean Gomer Pyle said that?
G is for Gomer.
Genophobia “People on the Left who are scared of me, Gene Myers, back during the Great Facebook War during the Brock Obama Admin.
😳
Gradiometer: Tells kids nowadays what grade they are in…and how low their grades are.
Garrgantuan: polite knocker speak
Gabby Days: reaching that age when you just don’t care
Goldfinger: Driving skill rating from Musk’s limo driver
Gormandism: Racial ism’s about Gormand the Chicken Farmer.🐔
Gorilla 🦍
Koko the Gorilla because she had the sweetest eyes 👀 I’ve ever seen.
Grass: Should I go mow my grass or do this all day?
Gall Stones = Things liberals like to throw.
Goldenrod:
What Goldfinger called his penis.
Gyroscope:
Another Biden invention.
Gorillation (noun):
The condition of being simultaneously hairy, large and stupid.
(See Gore, Al)
Grimelord- Janitor
Gussiness – What you have when you get gussied up.
Grabfest: (Noun) – what happens when IMAO staff gets together with the interns…
It’s a different sort of communication…
The Interns are armed.
Gump: “Jenny and me was like peas and carrots.” 🥰
Gordhead: Refers to a cloud-based software that integrates multiple software/data sources and users, aiming to simplify business operations and provide easy access to critical information.
And all this time I thought it meant Democrats.
Klaatu barada nikto!
If you do you better clean it up.
Gluto: Pluto’s twin planet.
Gayme Show: Every other game show contestant seems to be gay nowadays.