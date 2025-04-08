G Whiz

Posted by on

Your gallenge: to create a new word or phrase that begins with G.

.

Grassy Knoll: (1) Location of Schrödinger’s gat. (2) Bah! Hummock!

.

Gallipolity: (1) Suicidal political activists. (2) Those who charge once more unto the breach of ethics.

1

29 Comments

  3. Gabbro: A bro who has the gift of gab.
    Galactometer: How the Starship Enterprise could tell which galaxy they were in.
    G-Spot: The only thing on my bucket list that I haven’t found yet…I don’t think.
    Germanophilia: How Hitler described his pedophilia.
    Glockenspiel: “I keeel you with my Glock.”

    5
    Reply to this comment

  6. Genophobia “People on the Left who are scared of me, Gene Myers, back during the Great Facebook War during the Brock Obama Admin.
    😳
    Gradiometer: Tells kids nowadays what grade they are in…and how low their grades are.

    1
    Reply to this comment

  7. Genophobia “People on the Left who are of scared me, Gene Myers, back during the Great Facebook War during the Brock Obama Admin. 😳

    Gradiometer: Tells kids nowadays what grade they are in…and how low their grades are.

    Reply to this comment

  18. Gordhead: Refers to a cloud-based software that integrates multiple software/data sources and users, aiming to simplify business operations and provide easy access to critical information.
    And all this time I thought it meant Democrats.

    Reply to this comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.