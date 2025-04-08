I just saw a new TV ad by the World Wildlife Fund saying you should symbolically adopt an African elephant, because one is getting killed every hour for its ivory.
I have always liked elephants. I leave them alone; they leave me alone.
I think their brain is larger than humans’, and they must be doing something with it. Lions are afraid of them. They also have a strong family dynamic, and they mourn their dead.
I agree with a ban on the ivory trade: Nip it in the budget.
I also agree with those who say these are not very helpful Science Thoughts, and those who say you should not bring a baby elephant into your house as a pet, no matter how unbearably cute they are. Calves, they’re called. See? There is some science knowledge being transmitted here.
Most elephants are better than humans, because they don’t go out of their way to kill another creature.
Moral thoughts being transmitted here, too. No extra charge.
I’m wondering 🤔 if a person can have a baby elephant 🐘 for a Service Animal?
Why not if a person can have a baby rhino? 🦏
I don’t need one myself but I’m trying to be woke about it.
8760 a year. I wonder what their overall population is and if it increasing or decreasing.
Just asking.
I believe they outsourced that number to the Palestinian Ministry of Health…
Technically, those are value judgments.
(Heh. Like the giant beasts just stay on the straight and narrow while they kill. 😂)
I remember when the Commie Dems tried to take my elephant gun away but when they were schooled on how powerful they are they soiled themselves right during the middle of one of their epic Filibusters.
“Most elephants are better than humans, because they don’t go out of their way to kill another creature.”
Tell that to the rhinos. (I mean rhinoceros, not limp-wristed Republicans.)
http://tiny.cc/vavf001