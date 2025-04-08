I just saw a new TV ad by the World Wildlife Fund saying you should symbolically adopt an African elephant, because one is getting killed every hour for its ivory.

I have always liked elephants. I leave them alone; they leave me alone.

I think their brain is larger than humans’, and they must be doing something with it. Lions are afraid of them. They also have a strong family dynamic, and they mourn their dead.

I agree with a ban on the ivory trade: Nip it in the budget.

I also agree with those who say these are not very helpful Science Thoughts, and those who say you should not bring a baby elephant into your house as a pet, no matter how unbearably cute they are. Calves, they’re called. See? There is some science knowledge being transmitted here.

Most elephants are better than humans, because they don’t go out of their way to kill another creature.

Moral thoughts being transmitted here, too. No extra charge.

