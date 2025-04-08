Straight Line of the Day: Why Are Men Unhealthy? And What Can Be Done About It? Posted by Oppo on 8 April 2025, 12:00 pm Why men are so unhealthy – and what can be doneBBC | April 6, 2025 Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Nothing. We are screwed and tattooed. End of story.
Healthy, wealthy and wise – you can only have two…
Babesleaga has helped my mental health so there’s that. 😊
Why Are Men Unhealthy? And What Can Be Done About It?
Nothing. STFU and pass the Doritos.
Cheese Doritos with a killer salsa right?!
Emu approved.
Why are men unhealthy? Feminism.
What can we do about it? Get a dog.
Bonus points: Get a turtle to put on your dog.
What turtle?
Why are men unhealthy?
Barbecue and beer.
What can be done about it?
Leave them the hell alone unless you want to be unhealthy.
Being unhealthy is just collateral damage in the war I’m waging against my liver.
The liver is evil and must be punished.
Improperly made sammiches served on crummy bread. That done it.
Part 1: No idea
Part B: Nothing