Caption This!

“That dog is as dumb as a post, and I’ll prove it…”
Pretty snappy…
An amphibious landing gone very wrong…
Captioned by a song sung by the turtle:
https://youtu.be/_T_ENByq-oc?t=46
Anyone else just come from the Lord Spoda channel to check this out?!
Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kinkdom
I take it the terrierarium was occupado?
The old turtle🐢appears to be just a shell of its former self..like me. 😭
Have you tried to say terrierarium out loud? I have an appointment with HR now.
What turtle?
Don’t get technical on me bro… I’m sure everyone knows it’s really a Chelonian and that poor dog is in grave danger.
“Let me know when the shelling stops…”
The all-new Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey® welcomes everyone! (except registered Democrats, sorry.)
Step right up and watch Charlemagne the Dog do his amazing balancing act!
Well trained dog waits patiently to play with his new squeeky toy.
🎶people let me tell ya ’bout my best friend🎶
Sapper and Snapper, stars of BBC’s hit series Danger UXB share a moment of frivolity, or possibly a episode ending cliffhanger.
Editors note
Yoko Ono is suing me, claiming this a photo of some guy named John Lennon, a famous meal ticket.
That British chick in it, Judy Geeson, is hot and she still has all of her teeth.
With 💕 love from Adolf….
And you thought your propeller cap was cool.
We’re hanging out the wash on the Maginot Line🎵🎵🎵🎵
Those silly Francemen. All they had to do was copy the German Siegfried Line and they could have been War Heros.
Proof that it is not, in fact, turtles all the way down.