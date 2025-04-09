Straight Line of the Day: There’s a 4,000-Year-Old Customer Complaint. What Does It Say? Posted by Oppo on 9 April 2025, 12:00 pm This Bronze-Age Tablet Is The Oldest Customer Complaint on RecordScience Alert | April 07, 2025 | Jess Cockerill Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
It says:
“Man, these clay tablets really suck and now I’ve got Carpal Tunnel after spending 2 weeks writing just one short paragraph.”😢
I have a problem with the strings on the lute you sold me, and I have to play a concert tonight. This needs to be addressed immediately.
Sincerely,
Keith Richards
The Rolling Flintstones
“Needs more Wooly Mammoth-bell”
Dear sirs,
Your unapproved and ghastly temple construction is interfering with my unobstructed view of the summer solstice sunrise. If you do not cease and desist, I have some Druid acquaintances who specialize in rabble-rousing and rubble-raising. Be warned!
Your “Camel Fizz” has a bit too much camel in it. In fact , it tastes entirely too much like Bedouin ass. I would suggest modifying the recipe…
Pelosi cut in front of me in line.
Who cut her?! 😆
I don’t know the exact complaints, but a number of them had to do with the “Made in Chinese Empire” marking chiseled into the bottom of the products.
Wall-to-wall complaints.
The Egyptians have gone to using only emojis.
I did that once for a while on facebook when they first came out with them and that’s when I got my first ban. I’m next to positive I was targeted and reported by the Brock Admin.
“You’d expect the Tower of Babel to be able to help decipher Biden’s speeches. But no.”
And there has been no change due to the significance of the 4,000 year passage of time.
I’m pretty sure back in those days God would have turned Biden into a Pillar of Salt…I mean Pillar of Dork.
“Mel Brooks and Carl Reiner are going to steal my schtick!”
“I had only booked the Minoan for a three-hour tour.”
An ancestor of Pontius Pilate complained to Facerock “Why was my account disabled for chiseling ‘What is truth?’ “
The Valley of the Shadowbanned.
Dear Roman Empire government map maker,
A prince in Nigeria offered me 5,000 bronze rings. Where is Nigeria?
Sincerely, Marcellus Atticus Marco Polo
Kids these days! I spent all day on my tablet, and all my kids want to do is run around outside and play.
Dear Sir,
Please refrain from sending me a reminder to accept an extended warranty for my vehicle. I am not interested. Thank you.
Custom Chariots Rep.:
“Sir, if you don’t accept our offer you will be thrown to a bunch of starving lions 🦁 while about 20 thousand drunk spectators laugh.”
Dear Temüjin:
Where’s the damn child support check??!
-Western Asia