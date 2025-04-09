Straight Line of the Day: There’s a 4,000-Year-Old Customer Complaint. What Does It Say?

This Bronze-Age Tablet Is The Oldest Customer Complaint on Record
Science Alert | April 07, 2025 | Jess Cockerill

  2. I have a problem with the strings on the lute you sold me, and I have to play a concert tonight. This needs to be addressed immediately.
    Sincerely,
    Keith Richards
    The Rolling Flintstones

  3. Dear sirs,

    Your unapproved and ghastly temple construction is interfering with my unobstructed view of the summer solstice sunrise. If you do not cease and desist, I have some Druid acquaintances who specialize in rabble-rousing and rubble-raising. Be warned!

