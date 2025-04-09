The “H” Is Silent. But You Shouldn’t Be.

Posted by on

Your challenge: to create a new word or phrase that begins with H.

.

H: To a chemist, hydrogen.

To a drug dealer, heroin.

To Biden, what goes before beauty.

4 Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.