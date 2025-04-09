The “H” Is Silent. But You Shouldn’t Be. Posted by Oppo on 9 April 2025, 3:00 pm Your challenge: to create a new word or phrase that begins with H. . H: To a chemist, hydrogen. To a drug dealer, heroin. To Biden, what goes before beauty. Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
HeteroNormative: A typical male from the Eighties…
Hiring: An obsolete practice, to the current generation. See Also: Job…
HappyNess: Eliot, when he caught a bad guy…
Hillaricide
You might think it’s death by comedy.
But really it’s death by Clinton.