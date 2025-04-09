Access Denied

Also, Excess Denied:

“The CIA Museum, administered by the Center for the Study of Intelligence, a department of the Central Intelligence Agency, is a national archive for the collection, preservation, documentation and exhibition of intelligence artifacts, culture, and history. The collection, which in 2005 numbered 3,500 items, consists of artifacts that have been declassified; however, since the museum is on the compound of the George Bush Center for Intelligence, it is not accessible to the public .” …. “The DIA Museum (Defense Intelligence Agency) is not public , is housed at its headquarters and focuses on the history of military intelligence and DIA’s role. The FBI Museum housed at its headquarters is also off-limits to the public , and is focused on its history as a federal law enforcement, counterintelligence, and counter-terrorism organization.”

.

EPA shuttering museum that cost $315 per visitor to stay open — with barely anyone showing up

New York Post | March 31, 2025 | Steven Nelson

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin is canceling a year-old museum dedicated to the EPA’s history — citing its $315-per-visitor cost to operate.

The museum is located on the ground floor of the environmental agency, but recorded very little foot traffic, despite its prime location just a block north of the Smithsonian’s Natural History and American History museums on the National Mall.

“The scarcely visited museum cost a whopping $4 million taxpayer dollars to build in accordance with Smithsonian standards and more than $600,000 annually to operate,” an EPA official said.