Access Denied

Also, Excess Denied:
From Wikipedia:
“The CIA Museum, administered by the Center for the Study of Intelligence, a department of the Central Intelligence Agency, is a national archive for the collection, preservation, documentation and exhibition of intelligence artifacts, culture, and history. The collection, which in 2005 numbered 3,500 items, consists of artifacts that have been declassified; however, since the museum is on the compound of the George Bush Center for Intelligence, it is not accessible to the public.”
….
“The DIA Museum (Defense Intelligence Agency) is not public, is housed at its headquarters and focuses on the history of military intelligence and DIA’s role. The FBI Museum housed at its headquarters is also off-limits to the public, and is focused on its history as a federal law enforcement, counterintelligence, and counter-terrorism organization.”
.
EPA shuttering museum that cost $315 per visitor to stay open — with barely anyone showing up
New York Post | March 31, 2025 | Steven Nelson
Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin is canceling a year-old museum dedicated to the EPA’s history — citing its $315-per-visitor cost to operate.
The museum is located on the ground floor of the environmental agency, but recorded very little foot traffic, despite its prime location just a block north of the Smithsonian’s Natural History and American History museums on the National Mall.
“The scarcely visited museum cost a whopping $4 million taxpayer dollars to build in accordance with Smithsonian standards and more than $600,000 annually to operate,” an EPA official said.
Access Not Denied:
The Spam Museum in Austin Minnesota. It’s on my bucket list. Free entry is why it barely made it on the list. I like 🆓
Hagiology – area of literature focused on writings about all the democrat hags in DC..you know which ones.
The George Bush Center for Intelligence is a contradiction in terms.
Inviting the down thumber’s comment!
Does W lurk here?
Wasn’t me. There are conservatives so conservative they think he was a Conservative just because he ran against a Democrat. Like Romney and McCain.
Investment Firm That Allegedly “Put Options” on 12 Million Trump Stocks Day Before Assassination Attempt Blames Filing Error — Rothschild, BlackRock, Vanguard, Meta, George Bush, and Cheney Family Among Top Investors
Gateway Pundit | 07/18/2024 | Jim Hoft
Austin Private Wealth, LLC, a Texas-based financial planning company, is being scrutinized after a social media post went viral that claimed they had put options on as many as 12 million shares of DJT shares just one day before the assassination attempt on Donald Trump.
The investment firm denied the allegations and has now blamed a filing error for this controversial action.
…
According to the viral post, Austin Private Wealth’s alleged put position on July 12 was the largest among those listed—the second-biggest was Citadel’s 1.677 million short in May.
The filing date is July 12th, the day before the assassination attempt. With reportedly around $1 billion in assets under management, this is allegedly by far the largest put placed by the firm, according to Finbold.
A Bush in the down thumb hand is worth two in the ass!
In all these years, I’ve never been down-thumbed here! This is GREAT!
Come out, come out, where ever you are!
My guess is that all the exhibits and information can be viewed at discrete locations in Beijing and Moscow…
You can view the exhibits, but then we have to kill you.
Like IMAO?
We can kill them? Why wasn’t I cc’d on that memo?
Let’s see: Me, The. Emu., the Yak, and the editor of some liberal rag . . . nope, you got left off somehow.
Uh-huh. I’m not buying what you’re selling.