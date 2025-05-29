Great News! By This Logic, We Can All Get Pardoned!

Trump says he will look into possible pardons for the men convicted of plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

NBC | May 29, 2025

President Donald Trump said Wednesday he would look at pardoning the men convicted in a scheme to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, and swiped at the legitimacy of the case, which was brought during his first term.

“I will take a look at it. It’s been brought to my attention,” Trump said while speaking to reporters in the Oval Office during the swearing-in of Jeanine Pirro, the new U.S. Attorney for Washington, D.C.

He said that he had watched the trial and that “it looked to me like somewhat of a railroad job.”

“You know, they were drinking, and I think they said stupid things, but I’ll take a look at that,” Trump added.