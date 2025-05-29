Great News! By This Logic, We Can All Get Pardoned!

Trump says he will look into possible pardons for the men convicted of plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
NBC | May 29, 2025
President Donald Trump said Wednesday he would look at pardoning the men convicted in a scheme to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, and swiped at the legitimacy of the case, which was brought during his first term.
“I will take a look at it. It’s been brought to my attention,” Trump said while speaking to reporters in the Oval Office during the swearing-in of Jeanine Pirro, the new U.S. Attorney for Washington, D.C.
He said that he had watched the trial and that “it looked to me like somewhat of a railroad job.”
“You know, they were drinking, and I think they said stupid things, but I’ll take a look at that,” Trump added.
Drinking and saying stupid things is my middle name.
I hate my parents.
Beware of the Wolverine Watchmen. They know when your sleeping and know when you’re awake.
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Now THERE’S a state-wrecker if I ever saw one.
Yes, as long as the FBI bought the drinks, threw in some roofies and a couple of hits of the brown acid, like they did in Michigan, then we could all get pardoned. After all, who among us has not done the same?
Me. Never so much as smoked pot.
Alcohol and pipe tobacco, however?
Those are food groups.
Doesn’t mean much – the process is the punishment…