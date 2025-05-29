Straight Line of the Day: Top Ten Things Not To Be Believed About Walrus’s Vacation: … Posted by Oppo on 29 May 2025, 12:00 pm Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Top Ten Things Not To Be Believed About Walrus’s Vacation:
#1
He went up high into the mountains and successfully wrestled a wild grizzly bear by enacting a full Nelson pin down move on him.
That he had an Intern on each arm.
That naked ladies were buying him drinks in the strip club.
That he shot a 74 on 18 holes. (It was 9 holes!)
I heard he got a tattoo of a rooster hanging by a noose below his knee.
… that it’s really ever over…
We’ll never know.
CNET | 5/29/25 | Bree Fowler
Victoria’s Secret took its US website offline and shut down its online customer service operations on Wednesday after what it called a security incident.
I thought you were going to include IMAO also being hit with a security incident and it caused SLotD to be delayed.
I blame Pootin.
Was it delayed? It showed up on my screen right on schedule — but Putin’s hackers may be playing macho head games with me.
It was probably my wife..I mean wifi.
Back in Ireland?
I don’t believe he went on vacation
I forgot to hold up a sign with our URL since I was on TV the whole game on Sunday.
… that Walrus was the reason that Gene Simmons sold his house in Las Vegas…
… that Legoland had a mysterious break-in, and Walrus has no alibi…
.that Walrus was disappointed to find out that “Mile-High City” didn’t mean what he thought it meant…
10: He now knows the proper pronunciation of “Basil.”
9: The record holder for fastest two hundred meters on a unicycle was incredibly nervous.
8: If your local library changes from the Dewey decimal to the Library of Congress system in the next couple of weeks, there’s a reason for it.
7: This item is not cleared for release to the general public due to national security concerns.
6: http://tiny.cc/NoSix
5: No, his picnic basket was not stolen by bears at the national park.
4: For fear of being embarassed as a result of using the improper fork at that super-duper fancy soiree, he requested chopsticks.
3: Babesleaga candidate recruiting went extremely well.
2; Vacation was mostly spent on seminars regarding proper punctuation.
1: There is now a full scale replica of the Taj Mahal made entirely out of Legos somewhere in this great country.
I think they’re COBI bricks. There’s no way the IMAO p card has enough muscle to afford real Lego.
He could have written it off as a business expense, if he had filed his TPS report.
As a teenager, the first time I slept at 8,000 feet, I got altitude sickness.
As an adult in my 60’s, the first time I stayed over night in Denver at 5,500 feet, I got altitude sickness.
But I’ve spent weeks in Colorado Springs since at 6,100 feet and felt fine.
What is it with Denver? I think it’s like Atlanta: sickening.