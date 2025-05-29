Straight Line of the Day: Top Ten Things Not To Be Believed About Walrus’s Vacation: …

Posted by on

18 Comments

  1. Top Ten Things Not To Be Believed About Walrus’s Vacation:
    #1
    He went up high into the mountains and successfully wrestled a wild grizzly bear by enacting a full Nelson pin down move on him.

    1
    Reply to this comment

  4. We’ll never know.

    Victoria’s Secret Takes Down US Website After Security Incident


    CNET | 5/29/25 | Bree Fowler

    Victoria’s Secret took its US website offline and shut down its online customer service operations on Wednesday after what it called a security incident.

    2
    Reply to this comment

  11. 10: He now knows the proper pronunciation of “Basil.”
    9: The record holder for fastest two hundred meters on a unicycle was incredibly nervous.
    8: If your local library changes from the Dewey decimal to the Library of Congress system in the next couple of weeks, there’s a reason for it.
    7: This item is not cleared for release to the general public due to national security concerns.
    6: http://tiny.cc/NoSix
    5: No, his picnic basket was not stolen by bears at the national park.
    4: For fear of being embarassed as a result of using the improper fork at that super-duper fancy soiree, he requested chopsticks.
    3: Babesleaga candidate recruiting went extremely well.
    2; Vacation was mostly spent on seminars regarding proper punctuation.
    1: There is now a full scale replica of the Taj Mahal made entirely out of Legos somewhere in this great country.

    4
    Reply to this comment

  13. As a teenager, the first time I slept at 8,000 feet, I got altitude sickness.

    As an adult in my 60’s, the first time I stayed over night in Denver at 5,500 feet, I got altitude sickness.

    But I’ve spent weeks in Colorado Springs since at 6,100 feet and felt fine.

    What is it with Denver? I think it’s like Atlanta: sickening.

    Click to Edit – 
    Reply to this comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.