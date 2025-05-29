“Get A Cell Phone and Find Out Just How Much Spam There Is in the World”

Posted by on

… Just another rejected ad campaign.

5 Comments

  3. It’s my sincere hope that all spam falls into a death spiral of conversations between different Artificial Intelligences, each one propagating bigger and bigger lies until they lose all sense of reality…

    Reply to this comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.