"Get A Cell Phone and Find Out Just How Much Spam There Is in the World" Posted by Oppo on 29 May 2025, 5:00 pm … Just another rejected ad campaign.
Spam is produced by people who believe in their hearts that their message won’t prevail. So they seek an advantage as they realize that what they’re selling is junk.
Bloody Vikings.
It’s my sincere hope that all spam falls into a death spiral of conversations between different Artificial Intelligences, each one propagating bigger and bigger lies until they lose all sense of reality…
Spam sucks. I only take click-bait seriously.
I don’t like Spam.