Bond Girlathon Friday : Results from 5/16/2025 : New Matches for 5/30/2025

Actress: Akiko Wakabayashi Nationality: Japanese Bond Movie: You Only Live Twice (1967)

Synopsis:

Aki was a senior agent of the Japanese secret service, working directly under its leader Tiger Tanaka. She was confident and independent, and tricked Bond into walking over a trap door, which catapulted him down a steel slide leading to Tanaka’s office. She drove a Toyota 2000GT and saved Bond’s life on many occasions. Mid way though the film, an assassin tried to poison Bond, but Aki was poisoned by mistake.