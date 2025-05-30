Bond Girlathon Friday : Results from 5/16/2025 : New Matches for 5/30/2025

Posted by on

We are back with the results and new matches. I hope you missed me!

Results

Sophie MarceauNo PreferenceMolly Peters
1361119

Maryse Guy MitsuokoNo PreferenceSerena Scott Thomas
156561

Matches for 5/30/2025

Match 1

Mie Hama (Kissy Suzuki) vs Halle Berry (Jinx)

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Mie Hama0 – 1 – 043 – 4 – 201
Kissy Suzuki

Actress:Mie Hama
Nationality:Japanese
Bond Movie:You Only Live Twice (1967)

Synopsis:

Kissy Suzuki was a ninja working for the head of the Japanese secret service, Tiger Tanaka. She had a mock wedding with James Bond, who underwent surgery to disguise himself as a Japanese fisherman, so that the pair could explore a quiet village without being noticed.

Mie Hama

VS

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Halle Berry0 – 1 – 0107 – 1 – 187
Jinx

Actress:Halle Berry
Nationality:American
Bond Movie:Die Another Day (2002)

Synopsis:

Since Die Another Day was the 20th Bond film, and marked the 40th anniversary of the series, Jinx was introduced in the style of Honey Ryder, rising out of the sea in a bikini, with a hunting knife attached to her side. Jinx worked for the NSA and was assigned to kill Zao.

Halle Berry

Who do you prefer?
29 votes · 29 answers
Vote

Match 2

Akiko Wakabayashi (Aki) vs Rosemund Pike (Miranda Frost)

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Akiko Wakabayashi0 – 1 – 044 – 2 – 127
Mademoiselle La Porte

Actress:Akiko Wakabayashi
Nationality:Japanese
Bond Movie:You Only Live Twice (1967)

Synopsis:

Aki was a senior agent of the Japanese secret service, working directly under its leader Tiger Tanaka. She was confident and independent, and tricked Bond into walking over a trap door, which catapulted him down a steel slide leading to Tanaka’s office. She drove a Toyota 2000GT and saved Bond’s life on many occasions. Mid way though the film, an assassin tried to poison Bond, but Aki was poisoned by mistake.

Akiko Wakabayashi

VS

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Rosemund Pike1 – 0 – 0215 – 5 – 45
Miranda Frost

Actress:Rosamund Pike
Nationality:English
Bond Movie:Die Another Day (2002)

Synopsis:

Miranda Frost was an MI6 agent assigned to investigate Gustav Graves. An Olympic fencing champion, Frost worked as Graves’ publicist and fencing partner. Bond discovered that Miranda was a double agent working for Graves, who had killed off Miranda’s competition in the Olympics so that she could win gold.

Rosemund Pike

Who do you prefer?
25 votes · 25 answers
Vote

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.