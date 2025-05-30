Bond Girlathon Friday : Results from 5/16/2025 : New Matches for 5/30/2025

We are back with the results and new matches. I hope you missed me!
Results
|Sophie Marceau
|No Preference
|Molly Peters
|136
|1
|119
|Maryse Guy Mitsuoko
|No Preference
|Serena Scott Thomas
|156
|5
|61
Matches for 5/30/2025
Match 1
Mie Hama (Kissy Suzuki) vs Halle Berry (Jinx)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Mie Hama
|0 – 1 – 0
|43 – 4 – 201
Actress: Mie Hama Nationality: Japanese Bond Movie: You Only Live Twice (1967)
Synopsis:
Kissy Suzuki was a ninja working for the head of the Japanese secret service, Tiger Tanaka. She had a mock wedding with James Bond, who underwent surgery to disguise himself as a Japanese fisherman, so that the pair could explore a quiet village without being noticed.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Halle Berry
|0 – 1 – 0
|107 – 1 – 187
Actress: Halle Berry Nationality: American Bond Movie: Die Another Day (2002)
Synopsis:
Since Die Another Day was the 20th Bond film, and marked the 40th anniversary of the series, Jinx was introduced in the style of Honey Ryder, rising out of the sea in a bikini, with a hunting knife attached to her side. Jinx worked for the NSA and was assigned to kill Zao.
Match 2
Akiko Wakabayashi (Aki) vs Rosemund Pike (Miranda Frost)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Akiko Wakabayashi
|0 – 1 – 0
|44 – 2 – 127
Actress: Akiko Wakabayashi Nationality: Japanese Bond Movie: You Only Live Twice (1967)
Synopsis:
Aki was a senior agent of the Japanese secret service, working directly under its leader Tiger Tanaka. She was confident and independent, and tricked Bond into walking over a trap door, which catapulted him down a steel slide leading to Tanaka’s office. She drove a Toyota 2000GT and saved Bond’s life on many occasions. Mid way though the film, an assassin tried to poison Bond, but Aki was poisoned by mistake.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Rosemund Pike
|1 – 0 – 0
|215 – 5 – 45
Actress: Rosamund Pike Nationality: English Bond Movie: Die Another Day (2002)
Synopsis:
Miranda Frost was an MI6 agent assigned to investigate Gustav Graves. An Olympic fencing champion, Frost worked as Graves’ publicist and fencing partner. Bond discovered that Miranda was a double agent working for Graves, who had killed off Miranda’s competition in the Olympics so that she could win gold.
All this time I thought they were calling Mie Hama…..Me Hony.