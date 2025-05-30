Straight Line of the Day: The Democrats Are Spending $20 Million To Brainstorm How To Talk to Men. Some Ideas: …

Document: Speaking With American Men 2025 Strategic Plan (SAM)
document cloud | May, 2025 | Democrats
Here is the SAM plan for Democrats to talk to American males.
Document: Speaking With American Men 2025 Strategic Plan (SAM)
document cloud | May, 2025 | Democrats
Here is the SAM plan for Democrats to talk to American males.
Rats! I just saw that the Babylon Bee has already tackled this. Don’t read them before you post your own response.
…”Hey baby, want a good time?”…
Babesleaga Franca
…”How about that baseball match yesterday, the way they batted and fielded their positions? That’s just like how we do things in the Democratic Party – we employ leather and toss that horsehide, if you know what I mean…”
Ilhan Omar:
“All White Men are Extremists and we should not negotiate with the White Terrorists.”
Hey, if the speaking fee is 20 million I’ll talk to a Democrat.
Get Diddy on board – he has a way of getting people to do things his way…
Tell them they’re not worthy of being listened to, but are prime targets for a stern talking to – that’ll fix ‘em…
It was democrats so…
Idea 1: Attend high school and college women’s athletic competions. Avoid the crowd, talk to the athletes.
Idea 2: Titles to all Democrat campaign videos must include the words “thicc” and “step-sister” or “step-mom”.
Idea 3: Trade stolen guns and glock switches out the trunk of a Nissan Altima for signatures on pre-filled ballots.
Idea 4: Pay Eminem to put out yet another new album.
Idea 5: Remake Die Hard
Idea 6: Sponsor P-Diddy’s appeal trial.
Send out big fat women to whisper in men’s ears because Democrats all know that men of all persuasions just love fat chicks!
“Hey, honey. I’ll show you mine if you show me yours!”
“Get the **** away from me, you fat, lazy, Democrat psycho-beotch from Hell!!”
Inform them that some of the Trannies clean up fairly well.