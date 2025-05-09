Joe Friday Open Thread: Just the Facts, Please Posted by Oppo on 9 May 2025, 6:00 pm Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
It’s Friday, Friday.
I won a Snickers Eating Contest once. 🏆
I hope you still display the award somewhere.
It’s on display at Schimpff’s Confectionery located in Jeffersonville, Indiana. The museum is attached to the store which features candy exhibits throughout the ages and features Hershey’s and Nestlé’s paraphernalia.
Live, from somewhere in America where Liberal heads are exploding, it’s Joe Friday Open Thread: Just the Facts, Please! (queue the music, crowd roars and applauds, Gene dances a jig)
I’m creating a summer playlist for a roadtrip I’m taking in June. Here are my songs so far. Please feel free to make a suggestion that may be summer or beach related so I can beef up the list.
Boys of Summer, Don Henley
Summer Breeze, Seals & Crofts
Summer wind, Frank Sinatra
All Summer Long, Beach Boys
Magic, The Cars
Summertime, Ella Fitzgerald
Cruel Summer, Banannarama
Indian Summer, Joe Walsh
Suddenly Last Summer, the Motels
Schools Out For Summer, Alice Cooper
Vacation, the GoGos
Holliday Road, Lindsey Buckingham
Walking on sunshine, Katrina and the Waves
On the Beach, Chris Rea
Theme from Island Weirdos, Joe Walsh
Thunder Island, Jay Ferguson
“Those Lazy-Hazy-Crazy Days of Summer” by Nat King Cole
For a road trip, try:
Runnin’ Down a Dream by Tom Petty.
Highway Tune by Greta Van Fleet
Summer section of Vivaldi’s Four Seasons
I heavily recommend Paradise By The Dashboard Light – Meatloaf… but anything by Milli Vanilli will get you mugged or kidnapped and held for ransom.
Did a search for “Summer” in my CD collection:
Summer Samba (So Nice) – Astrud Gilberto (also nice cover by Cub)
Summer Rain – Belinda Carlisle
Theme from “A Summer Place” – The Ventures
Summer Nights from movie “Grease”
Hot Summer Day by It’s a Beautiful Day
Summertime Blues – originally Eddie Cochran but Joan Jett, Robert Gordon, and The Who do good covers
The Things We did last Summer – Nancy Wilson (the jazz singer – not from Heart)
Summer Vacation – Peggy Lee
Summer Romance – Ren Harvieu
Summertime Boogie – Shonen Knife
Lonely Summer Nights – Stray Cats
Summer’s Almost Gone – The Doors
Long Hot Summer Night – Jimi Hendrix
The Door into Summer – The Monkees
Sweet Sounds of Summer – The Shagri-Las
Summer Romance – Rolling Stones
Summer Nights – Van Halen
Summertime blues Eddie Cochrane.
Summertime The Jamies
I’ve been driving through Nevada today. When I stopped at a truck stop, it had a game room. I went in to take a look, and it had the normal slot machines and video poker. I was about to go back,to,my truck when I noticed that one of the machined was only 1 cent, so I figured, why not. Only a penny, no big loss. So I drop in a penny, turn the dial, and out comes this little round token. A red one.
I looked around the room to see if they had some sort of chart explaining the values of the tokens, but didn’t see one. I kind of figured it wouldn’t be worth much, but I was feeling lucky, so I dropped another penny into the machine. Out comes another token, this time a blue one. I thought, “Cool,” and tried again. Another red token.
I stayed at the machine for a while, until I had to get back on the road to keep my delivery schedule, bit by then I had gone through almost $20 and had a plastic grocery bag just about full of those tokens, mostly rd and blue, but some green and purple and even a few yellow.
I took my bag to the cashier cage, and said to the woman working there that they should really,put up a sign saying what the value of each of those tokens was. She looked at my bag, then loomed back at me and said, “Sir, those are gumballs.”
Each worth a penny.
Score!
summer Nights – Grease soundtrack
See you in September – The Happenings
I don’t have any facts, how about a supposition?