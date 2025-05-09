Joe Friday Open Thread: Just the Facts, Please

  3. Live, from somewhere in America where Liberal heads are exploding, it’s Joe Friday Open Thread: Just the Facts, Please! (queue the music, crowd roars and applauds, Gene dances a jig)

  5. I’m creating a summer playlist for a roadtrip I’m taking in June. Here are my songs so far. Please feel free to make a suggestion that may be summer or beach related so I can beef up the list.

    Boys of Summer, Don Henley
    Summer Breeze, Seals & Crofts
    Summer wind, Frank Sinatra
    All Summer Long, Beach Boys
    Magic, The Cars
    Summertime, Ella Fitzgerald
    Cruel Summer, Banannarama
    Indian Summer, Joe Walsh
    Suddenly Last Summer, the Motels
    Schools Out For Summer, Alice Cooper
    Vacation, the GoGos
    Holliday Road, Lindsey Buckingham
    Walking on sunshine, Katrina and the Waves
    On the Beach, Chris Rea
    Theme from Island Weirdos, Joe Walsh
    Thunder Island, Jay Ferguson

    • Did a search for “Summer” in my CD collection:
      Summer Samba (So Nice) – Astrud Gilberto (also nice cover by Cub)
      Summer Rain – Belinda Carlisle
      Theme from “A Summer Place” – The Ventures
      Summer Nights from movie “Grease”
      Hot Summer Day by It’s a Beautiful Day
      Summertime Blues – originally Eddie Cochran but Joan Jett, Robert Gordon, and The Who do good covers
      The Things We did last Summer – Nancy Wilson (the jazz singer – not from Heart)
      Summer Vacation – Peggy Lee
      Summer Romance – Ren Harvieu
      Summertime Boogie – Shonen Knife
      Lonely Summer Nights – Stray Cats
      Summer’s Almost Gone – The Doors
      Long Hot Summer Night – Jimi Hendrix
      The Door into Summer – The Monkees
      Sweet Sounds of Summer – The Shagri-Las
      Summer Romance – Rolling Stones
      Summer Nights – Van Halen

  7. I’ve been driving through Nevada today. When I stopped at a truck stop, it had a game room. I went in to take a look, and it had the normal slot machines and video poker. I was about to go back,to,my truck when I noticed that one of the machined was only 1 cent, so I figured, why not. Only a penny, no big loss. So I drop in a penny, turn the dial, and out comes this little round token. A red one.
    I looked around the room to see if they had some sort of chart explaining the values of the tokens, but didn’t see one. I kind of figured it wouldn’t be worth much, but I was feeling lucky, so I dropped another penny into the machine. Out comes another token, this time a blue one. I thought, “Cool,” and tried again. Another red token.
    I stayed at the machine for a while, until I had to get back on the road to keep my delivery schedule, bit by then I had gone through almost $20 and had a plastic grocery bag just about full of those tokens, mostly rd and blue, but some green and purple and even a few yellow.
    I took my bag to the cashier cage, and said to the woman working there that they should really,put up a sign saying what the value of each of those tokens was. She looked at my bag, then loomed back at me and said, “Sir, those are gumballs.”

