Reality Bites

Firstly, the present sucks. Back in the Stone Age, you could make anything fit in by adding “Rock” to its name.
In the future, you’ll be able to make anything comfortable by adding “Space” to its name.
But now? Nothing but “Anti-.”
Secondly, with “Office Space” being one of my favorite movies, and “Dilbert” being my favorite comic strip after “The Far Side,” you could say I’m embittered by and skeptical of the corporate world — from experiences similar to those portrayed .
And you?
Remember the time Fred looked through the Rubbles’ window, saw Betty undressing, and got an eROCKtion?
Me also
You must be a Scotsman.
I work in a cubicle for the Federal Government. So, Yes.
Remember when most people were “normal” people? As in healthy weight, natural hair color and natural bodies, went by Mr. Mrs. or Ms. and a punch in the nose was an accepted solution to some problems?
In the present to make things fit in, you simply add an “i” in front of the description.
Past-Rock Radio
Present-iRadio
Future-SpaceRadio
Works with all sorts of things; appliances, cars, cream pie, etc.
Do you know what else bites?
Mosquitoes.
Those things are really annoying.