Reality Bites

Firstly, the present sucks. Back in the Stone Age, you could make anything fit in by adding “Rock” to its name.

In the future, you’ll be able to make anything comfortable by adding “Space” to its name.

But now? Nothing but “Anti-.”

Secondly, with “Office Space” being one of my favorite movies, and “Dilbert” being my favorite comic strip after “The Far Side,” you could say I’m embittered by and skeptical of the corporate world — from experiences similar to those portrayed .

And you?

Like this: Like Loading...