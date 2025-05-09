Let Me Get This Straight

Posted by on

If you cannot afford a lawyer, one will be appointed to you … a paid government employee, dependent upon their goodwill for his continued employment.

3 Comments

  1. Bill Clinton’s Lawyer:
    “You’re not perfect, sport, and let me save you the suspense: this girl you’ve met, she’s not perfect either. But the question is whether or not you’re perfect for each other”.

    Reply to this comment

    • Just think if O.J. had a court appointed lawyer. He would have gotten the needle 20 years after the murders and his Dream Team would have never said – “If it doesn’t fit, (the murder gloves) you MUST acquit”!…
      O.J., all shook up,not fully understanding wth was going on to the lawyers: “Those gloves were my son’s gloves”!

      Reply to this comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.