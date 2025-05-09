Straight Line of the Day: Unlikely Romantic Couples: … Posted by Oppo on 9 May 2025, 12:00 pm Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
…president of the National Rifle Association – Bill Bachenberg and David Hogg.
Or Walrus and Miss Cates. Oppo and Mika though is a possibility.
Jimmy and Dolly Parton…unlikely but who knows?
FrankJ and Stormy Daniels..only in an alternate universe but it could happen according to String Bikini Theorists.
Basil and Basil….maybe.
“So you’re saying there’s a chance!”
– Jimmy –
Dolly is single now is why he has a chance. I heard the way to win her over is to give her a box of Turtles….chocolates.
I got Turtle Doves. Do they work? I think they’re vanilla.
Probably a “quantum mechanically small chance” (in hell)…
Miss Cates? Rocky would never forgive me.
AOC and any Conservative… Only in dreams.
Dang now I’ve got a Weezer song in my head.
I’ve got ‘Balls To The Wall’ by Accept in my head and I don’t even know why…
Flashback I guess.
Me and Brittany Spears. She just couldn’t handle this much crazy.
Christie Brinkley and John “Stop-Calling Me ‘Cougar'” Melloncamp.
John Cougar John Cougar John Cougar John Cougar John Cougar.
Unlikely Romantic Couples:
Charlie from Charlie’s Angels and the Man from U.N.C.L.E.
and Batman & Commissioner Gordon….or Robin and Pete Buttigiege…wait a minute, I could be wrong.
Unlikely Romantic Couples:
King Kong & Godzilla…even though Kong raped her after he killed her. Sounds like what a Russian soldier would do…El Sickos.
Unlikely Romantic Couples: Bill and Hillary Clinton.
Unlikely romantic couples-
A duck and a flamingo.
Unlikely Romantic Couples:
A dolphin and a unicorn
Unlikely Romantic Couples:
A canary and the Emu