Straight Line of the Day: Things Not To Watch: … Posted by Oppo on 10 February 2026, 12:00 pm Besides Super Bowl halftime shows.
“Oppo After Hours”
“Walrus During Business Hours”..,
…watchers…
That unmarked videotape you found on your parents’ closet hidden under that big pile of clothes they don’t wear anymore.
Trust me on this.
Gilligan’s Island re-runs.
I just can’t take it anymore watching the girls run around half naked.
Or any more Nancy Guthrie updates.
A woman’s little behind when the little woman’s behind.
Anyone trying out any of the suggestions from yesterday’s Straight Line of the Day.
Yes, I’m out of cucumbers so I had to use a huge carrot. 🥕😀
Your a$$
…the Winter Olympics. Boring, but I do get mighty excited when the Curling Competition starts.
.