I’m kinda on the fence about this
Newly released redacted Epstein File shows Michael Moore standing naked behind the cow having sex with it.
“Now that’s the way I like em!”..he must be saying.
An early washout from the “cow-jumps-over-the-moon” project…
The beef sides were hung
Near the cow trough with care
In hopes that the butcher man
Soon would be there…
Bessie’s dream of going to Hollywood was thwarted before her first step…
Nature scenes we rarely see.
It was a moonshot, but Betty just had to jump.
whole milk – half-wit
Udder Failure
No, no; it’s worse than UdderGate!
Bovine Pilates?
It’s all fun and games until the cows come home to roost.
An udder predicament…?
